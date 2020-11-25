Deputies searching for missing 87-year-old man northwest of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities are looking for an elderly man who went missing northwest of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 87-year-old Deryk Smith was last seen on the 1900 block of Orange Grove Road, near La Cholla Boulevard and Northwest Medical Center.

He's described as 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid flannel colored brown, grey and white. He was also wearing khaki-colored jeans and tan shoes.

PCSD says he was last seen at around 1 p.m. driving a 2018 silver BMW SUV with Arizona license plate CGF5448.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts should call 911.