COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Cochise County deputies are looking for a 10-year-old girl after she was reported as missing Monday.

According to a Facebook post from CCSO, the girl was last seen in Pearce, Az. Deputies say she is wearing brown shorts and a blue shirt.

The girl's name was not provided by CCSO in the post.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 520-432-9502.