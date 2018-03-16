Deputies searching for Circle K robber

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help from the public in locating a robbery suspect.

According to a media release, deputies responded to the Circle K located at 3102 East Mission Road for the report of a theft on March 1, at 11:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they learned a male suspect had entered the store, selected several items, and took them to the register. After the items were rung up, the suspect showed a firearm and took both cash and the items at the register.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic, in his 30s or 40s, brown hair and brown eyes, large build with a goatee, and a tattoo above his right eyebrow. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark pants, and an orange baseball cap.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.