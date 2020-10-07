Menu

Deputies search for vulnerable, missing 80-year-old woman

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a vulnerable, missing 80-year-old woman.
Posted at 9:46 PM, Oct 06, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a vulnerable, missing 80-year-old woman.

PCSD says 80-year-old Joanne Donovan was last seen on foot around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 865 North Desert Bell Drive in Green Valley.

Joanne is described as 5’2”, approximately 108 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to PCSD. She was last seen wearing blue short sleeve top, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Joanne's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

