Reported missing 89-year-old woman found safe

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies have located a vulnerable 89-year-old woman safe who was reported missing.

PCSD says 89-year-old Barbara Reming was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of 300 East Placita Elegancia in Green Valley on foot going in an unknown direction.

Barbara is described as 5’6”, approximately 98 pounds and blue eyes and gray hair, PCSD says. She was last seen wearing a light colored blouse, pants, and tennis shoes.