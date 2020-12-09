Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Reported missing 89-year-old woman found safe

items.[0].image.alt
PCSD/Twitter
PCSD says 89-year-old Barbara Reming was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of 300 East Placita Elegancia in Green Valley on foot going in an unknown direction.
EowlT92XUAI8arb.jpg
Posted at 6:55 PM, Dec 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-08 21:34:07-05

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies have located a vulnerable 89-year-old woman safe who was reported missing.

PCSD says 89-year-old Barbara Reming was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of 300 East Placita Elegancia in Green Valley on foot going in an unknown direction.

Barbara is described as 5’6”, approximately 98 pounds and blue eyes and gray hair, PCSD says. She was last seen wearing a light colored blouse, pants, and tennis shoes.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7