Deputies search for suspect after armed robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. - Deputies are searching for a man who robbed two different convenience stores Saturday night.

According to PCSD, at 6:45 p.m. deputies responded to the Chevron located at 3780 West Magee Road after reports of an armed robbery. They learned that a man had robbed the store at knife point.

At 7:45 p.m. deputies learned that another robbery happened at the Circle K located at 5635 North La Cholla Blvd. Deputies later learned this store was also robbed at gunpoint. The suspect drove away from the store in a silver sedan with a sun roof.

The man is described as:

African American, possibly in his 20s

Approximately 5’7” to 5’9” in height, average build

Last seen wearing a black stocking cap, a black hoodie, and light gray or tan pants

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.