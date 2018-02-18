Deputies search for suspect after armed robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. - Deputies are searching for a man who robbed two different convenience stores Saturday night.
According to PCSD, at 6:45 p.m. deputies responded to the Chevron located at 3780 West Magee Road after reports of an armed robbery. They learned that a man had robbed the store at knife point.
At 7:45 p.m. deputies learned that another robbery happened at the Circle K located at 5635 North La Cholla Blvd. Deputies later learned this store was also robbed at gunpoint. The suspect drove away from the store in a silver sedan with a sun roof.
The man is described as:
African American, possibly in his 20s
Approximately 5’7” to 5’9” in height, average build
Last seen wearing a black stocking cap, a black hoodie, and light gray or tan pants
If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.