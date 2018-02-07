Deputies looking for man suspected of Circle K armed robbery

Brandi Walker
3:52 PM, Feb 7, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Deputies are looking for a man suspected of armed robbery at a Circle K on the south side near Drexel Rd. and Palo Verde Rd. on January 24.

Officials say the man was originally waiting in line to purchase items, but became impatient and pulled a knife out of his sweater. The man then told the clerk to hurry up before leaving the store without paying for the items.

The man has been described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, between 5'6" and 5'8" tall and around 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a hat with a logo, a black sweater with light-colored writing, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME, you may remain anonymous.

