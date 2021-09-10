Watch
Deputies investigating suspicious death near Thornydale and Linda Vista

Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 10, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the 9400 block of North Crestone Dr. Friday morning.

According to PCSD, Crestone Dr. will be closed between Crestone Ct. and Highline Ave.

PCSD says details are limited at this time and is asking people to avoid the area.

