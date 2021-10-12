Deputies investigating crash on Curtis Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Curtis Road Monday evening.

Traffic is closed on Curtis Road is closed between Davis Avenue and Carapan Avenue until further notice, PCSD says. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

❗️Collision on Curtis Rd and Davis Ave❗️ https://t.co/SH22elEeo9 pic.twitter.com/wiQ5o9utJn — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) October 12, 2021

