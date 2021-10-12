Watch
Deputies investigating crash on Curtis Road

Posted at 8:15 PM, Oct 11, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Curtis Road Monday evening.

Traffic is closed on Curtis Road is closed between Davis Avenue and Carapan Avenue until further notice, PCSD says. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

