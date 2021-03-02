PCSD: Deputies investigate suspicious activity call near Anway Road and Sandy Street

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious activity call that happened near North Anway Road and West Sandy Street Monday.

Deputies responded to the call after a complaint alleged, that after two children were dropped off at the bus stop near the intersection of North Anway Road and West Sandy Street around 2:23 p.m., they were approached by a man driving in a truck, according PCSD.

The man asked the children if they needed a ride home, then the man opened the door to the truck and told the children to "get in," PCSD says. The children then ran home.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, in his 30s or 40s, is bald with a goatee mustache, and was wearing a blue colored jacket, PCSD says. He was driving a blue colored four-door pickup truck with black trim.

PCSD says the vehicle could be a Chevy Avalanche.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

