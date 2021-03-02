PCSD: Deputies investigate suspicious activity call near Anway Road and Sandy Street

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious activity call that happened near North Anway Road and West Sandy Street Monday.
Deputies responded to the call after a complaint alleged, that after two children were dropped off at the bus stop near the intersection of North Anway Road and West Sandy Street around 2:23 p.m., they were approached by a man driving in a truck, according PCSD.
The man asked the children if they needed a ride home, then the man opened the door to the truck and told the children to "get in," PCSD says. The children then ran home.
The man is described as a Hispanic male, in his 30s or 40s, is bald with a goatee mustache, and was wearing a blue colored jacket, PCSD says. He was driving a blue colored four-door pickup truck with black trim.
PCSD says the vehicle could be a Chevy Avalanche.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
PCSD says:
We would like to remind parents to talk to their children about being watchful and aware of their surroundings. Children should be encouraged to report any suspicious observations to their parents or school staff.