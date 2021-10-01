Deputies investigate single-vehicle rollover on San Joaquin Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle rollover on San Joaquin Road Friday.

Traffic is shut down at San Joaquin Road and Sandario Road until further notice, PCSD says. Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

Collision at San Joaquin and Sandario https://t.co/s3Odu2Ry3I pic.twitter.com/5zFfwaesEo — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) October 1, 2021

----

