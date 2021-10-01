Watch
Deputies investigate single-vehicle rollover on San Joaquin Road

Posted at 2:10 PM, Oct 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle rollover on San Joaquin Road Friday.

Traffic is shut down at San Joaquin Road and Sandario Road until further notice, PCSD says. Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

