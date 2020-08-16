Deputies investigate motorcycle crash on Mt. Lemmon Highway

Editor's note: The story previously stated that the Pima County Sheriff's Department has responded to a "single-vehicle motorcycle crash" on Mt. Lemmon Highway Sunday. The correction has been made to state it is a "single motorcycle crash."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has responded to a motorcycle crash on Mt. Lemmon Highway Sunday.

PCSD says a medevac helicopter is being sent to take the motorcyclist to the hospital. The condition of the rider is unknown at this time.

Mt. Lemmon is closed at the base for investigation.

