Deputies investigate single-vehicle crash on Mt. Lemmon

MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Mt. Lemmon Sunday morning.

Traffic is shut down on Mt. Lemmon Highway at mile post zero, PCSD says. Driver are asked to find alternate routes.

Traffic will be delayed. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/EfUTfgrRMo — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) October 10, 2021

