Deputies investigate single-vehicle crash on Mt. Lemmon

Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 13:12:55-04

MOUNT LEMMON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Mt. Lemmon Sunday morning.

Traffic is shut down on Mt. Lemmon Highway at mile post zero, PCSD says. Driver are asked to find alternate routes.

----

