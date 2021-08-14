Deputies investigate single-vehicle crash on Cortaro Farms Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Cortaro Farms Road Saturday.

Traffic is shut down in all directions in the area of Cortaro Farms Road at Oldfather Drive, according to PCSD. Drivers traveling in the area are asked to fund alternate routes.

Traffic Collision on Cortaro Farms



Deputies have responded to a single-vehicle collision on Cortaro Farms Rd. at Oldfather Dr. Traffic will be blocked and/or delayed in all directions while the investigation continues. If traveling in this area, find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/HmqFQcmzQG — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 14, 2021

