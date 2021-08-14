Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies investigate single-vehicle crash on Cortaro Farms Road

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Cortaro Farms Road Saturday.
crash.PNG
Posted at 11:52 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 14:52:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Cortaro Farms Road Saturday.

Traffic is shut down in all directions in the area of Cortaro Farms Road at Oldfather Drive, according to PCSD. Drivers traveling in the area are asked to fund alternate routes.

----

STAY IN TOUCH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!