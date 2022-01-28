Watch
Deputies investigate shooting on Blue Moon Trail in Catalina

Police lights
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 08:09:34-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating to a shooting in the 3900 Block of East Blue Moon Trail in the Catalina area North of Tucson.

They are asking the public to avoid this area while they proceed with their investigation.

900 Block of East Blue Moon Trail

KGUN 9 will keep you updated as more information comes into the newsrooms.

