Deputies investigate shooting on Blue Moon Trail in Catalina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating to a shooting in the 3900 Block of East Blue Moon Trail in the Catalina area North of Tucson.

They are asking the public to avoid this area while they proceed with their investigation.

KGUN 9 will keep you updated as more information comes into the newsrooms.

