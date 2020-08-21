Deputies investigate kidnapping in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. — Multiple agencies investigated a reported kidnapping and assault in the Tucson area Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the residence of a 27-year-old woman in Mescal around 9 a.m.

Deputies say the woman appeared to be confused and had several visible cuts, abrasions, and bruises. She was also in minimal clothing.

After speaking with the victim, deputies learned that she was at the gas pump of a station near Grant and Tucson on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. when two men approached her.

The woman then told deputies she does not remember much after that until she woke up in an unknown location.

"The woman advised that she saw a way out of the location where she was at, and ran an unknown distance to a residence where she banged on the door until the homeowner answered and called 9-1-1," said the sheriff's office.

CCSO says the woman was able to lead them to where she woke up before being transported to a Tucson hospital.

Detectives have since served multiple search warrants to collect evidence.

The Tucson Police Department and Cochise County Sheriff's Office are working together on this investigation.