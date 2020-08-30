Deputies investigate deadly single-vehicle crash on Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Valencia Road Sunday.

Deputies were called out to Valencia Road and Beehive Avenue (between Camino De Oeste and Camino De La Tierra) for a crash just after noon, according to PCSD. The initial investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway and hit a rock embankment.

The driver, 57-year-old Peter Cupis was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were released.