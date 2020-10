TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash involving two passenger cars on the west side Friday.

Traffic delays are expected at the intersection of Picture Rocks and Golden Gate roads, PCSD says.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

Traffic Collision on Picture Rocks at Golden Gate https://t.co/ul2WmYUChe pic.twitter.com/g9thL6R7CC — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) October 23, 2020

Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.