Deputies investigate crash near San Joaquin Avenue

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash near San Joaquin Avenue and North Catalano Villa Place Friday night.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Sep 17, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash near San Joaquin Avenue and North Catalano Villa Place Friday night.

Traffic is closed on San Joaquin Avenue between Orange Grove Road and Camino San Acacio, according to PCSD.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

