Deputies investigate crash near San Joaquin Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash near San Joaquin Avenue and North Catalano Villa Place Friday night.

Traffic is closed on San Joaquin Avenue between Orange Grove Road and Camino San Acacio, according to PCSD.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

Collision on N San Joaquin Ave & N Catalano Villa Pl https://t.co/YDl2JXAZBs pic.twitter.com/ODjTZcQ0zQ — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) September 18, 2021

