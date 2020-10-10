Menu

Deputies investigate crash near Irvington and Palo Verde

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash near the south side Friday evening.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Oct 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-09 20:02:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash near the south side Friday evening.

Deputies are at the intersection of Irvington Road and Palo Verde Road, according to PCSD. Northbound Palo Verde between Irvington and Gas roads will be shut down.

Traffic delays are to be expected, drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

