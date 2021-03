AVRA VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash landing of a single-engine small airplane in Avra Valley Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the crash landing with two occupants on Pump Station Road between Avra Valley Road and El Tiro Road, PCSD says. The roadways will be closed until further notice.

There are no injuries reported from the landing.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately released.