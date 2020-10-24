Deputies investigate crash involving pedestrian on San Joaquin at Tree Frog

Menu

Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on the west side of Tucson Friday evening.
Posted at 10:25 PM, Oct 23, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on the west side of Tucson Friday evening.

Traffic will be delayed in the area of San Joaquin Road and Tree Frog Trail near Bopp Road, PCSD says. There are no details on the condition of the pedestrian.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

