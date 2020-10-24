Deputies investigate crash involving pedestrian on San Joaquin at Tree Frog

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on the west side of Tucson Friday evening.

Traffic will be delayed in the area of San Joaquin Road and Tree Frog Trail near Bopp Road, PCSD says. There are no details on the condition of the pedestrian.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

Collision on San Joaquin and Tree Frog https://t.co/FNjue7ll06 pic.twitter.com/7hi4BL9HDT — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) October 24, 2020

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.