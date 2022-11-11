Deputies find gunshot victim on West Manville Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A person was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD).
At about 10 p.m. on Nov. 9, deputies were called to West Manville Road.
One person was suffering from a gunshot wound but it was considered non-life threatening.
The victim was then taken to a local hospital, says PCSD.
This article will be updated when more information is released.
