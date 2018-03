TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit late Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Cody Gress with PCSD said deputies were in pursuit of one vehicle was carrying multiple felony suspects.

Deputies were able to catch the vehicle on 6th Avenue north of Irvington and detain the felony suspects inside.

