Deputies conducting DUI checkpoints this weekend

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
3:59 PM, Mar 10, 2018
12 mins ago

Crime scene photo from the PCSD alleged DUI arrest of 28-year-old Yesennia Gonzalez who became physically resistant and deliberately kicked Sergeant Mark Bustamante in his left eye with the heel of her boot causing severe injury and loss of his eye.

Pima County Sheriff Department
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you are going out tonight, you should know, so are Pima County Sheriff's Deputies. They'll be looking for impaired drivers.

Deputies will be conducting DUI checkpoints Saturday night.

They want to remind drivers that "buzzed driving" is impaired driving.

If you're planning to drink, make a plan for how you will get home before you go out tonight.

The DUI checkpoints and equipment are made available through grants from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top