Deputies conducting DUI checkpoints this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you are going out tonight, you should know, so are Pima County Sheriff's Deputies. They'll be looking for impaired drivers.

Deputies will be conducting DUI checkpoints Saturday night.

They want to remind drivers that "buzzed driving" is impaired driving.

If you're planning to drink, make a plan for how you will get home before you go out tonight.

The DUI checkpoints and equipment are made available through grants from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety.