Deputies arrest woman accused of abusing 8-year-old boy

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County deputies arrested a San Tan Valley woman this week who is accused of abusing an 8-year-old boy in what they are calling an "egregious child abuse case."

According to a Facebook post, PCSO responded to a call for potential child abuse at an area hospital after the boy checked into the hospital on Sept. 8 for injuries stemming from falling off a skateboard.

However, doctors at the hospital believed the injuries were from abuse and not from a skateboard injury like the boy's mother suggested.

"The child had multiple broken bones and internal organ injuries. His injuries were so severe, the child needed to be flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital for emergency surgery," PCSO said.

The child was reportedly in critical condition and spent weeks in the hospital recovering.

The boy's mother's partner, 29-year-old Claudia Genis, stopped cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, detectives found evidence in her phone that showed she was attempting to lie to law enforcement.

The boy has since been placed in DCS custody, according to PCSO.

"The child later told investigators it was Genis who hurt him. He disclosed the abuse began when COVID started and he had to stay home from school," PCSO said.

Genis surrendered on Nov. 10.

PCSO detectives stated this is likely one of the worst cases of child abuse they have investigated in their careers.

“This case is truly heartbreaking, the fact someone could do this to an innocent child," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "But I am thankful our Detectives were able to get to the bottom of it, and free this child from his abuser."