Deputies arrest man after traffic stop that lead to seizure of drugs, guns

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department made an arrest after a traffic stop that lead to a seizure of drugs and guns July 19.

On Sunday, around 10 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a civil traffic violation near the area of Flowing Wells Road and Rillito Road, during the stop deputies discovered synthetic narcotic pills, a handgun, just over two pounds of methamphetamine's, and approximately $12,000 in cash, according to PCSD.

The investigation was taken over by the Major Investigation Unit, which led to a storage unit in the same area on Flowing Wells Road, where detectives found 24 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly a pound of heroin, 37 grams of Marijuana, and just under two pounds of synthetic narcotic pills, along with a 12 gauge shotgun and an AR-15 rifle.

According to PCSD, the total street value for the seized drugs is estimated at $130,000.

The driver 46-year old Michael Montgomery was arrested for Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale and Misconduct involving Weapons.

Montgomery was booked into Pima County Adult Detention Complex.