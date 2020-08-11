Deputies arrest fast food restaurant robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has apprehended a robbery suspect of a fast food restaurant.

On August 8, around 7 a.m. deputies were called out to a McDonalds at 5225 South Palo Verde Road for a report of a robbery, according to PCSD.

According to witnesses, a suspect entered the restaurant and demanded money, and threatened employees with a bladed tool or weapon.

The suspect then fled the restaurant without obtaining any money, PCSD says. No employees were hurt.

Shortly after, deputies responding to the area found a man matching the suspect's description, who attempted to flee.

The man was taken into custody and was later charged with Armed Robbery and three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

PCSD says the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Abraham Kosterlitzky.

The investigation has been taken over by detectives from the Violent Crimes Section.