Deputies arrest 2 individuals for theft, vandalism of political signs

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two individuals were arrested Sunday evening following theft and vandalism of political signs near Tucson's north side, Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

On October 11, it was reported around 10:51 p.m. that two individuals in a silver Ford Focus were vandalizing political signs in the area of Sunrise Drive and North Swan Road, according to PCSD. The department's airplane, Survey Two, found the vehicle and discovered an occupant of the car remove a sign and put it in the truck of the car in the area of Pima Canyon and Skyline drives.

Later, Rincon District patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop with the same vehicle where two political signs were found in the trunk of the car.

The two occupants of the vehicle, 23-year-old Christian Fernandez and 25-year-old Aerin Mazza, were arrested and released for ARS 16-109A Removal of a Political Sign, according to PCSD.

ARS 16-109A Removal of a Political Sign is a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface, or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office.