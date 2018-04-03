Denny's is getting a new menu from a galaxy far, far away

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you go to Denny's you'll be able to experience the out of this world taste of "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Staring today you can try the new movie-inspired dishes on the menu.

The new menu includes Co-Reactor Pancakes with fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce and whipped cream plus a side of Crystal Crunch Rocks and a pitcher of warm citrus sauce to pour over the pancakes. The Blaster Fire Burger has chipotle gouda cheese, bacon and spicy Ghost Pepper sauce. Also on the menu are the Two Moons Skillet and Lightspeed Slam. You can also add Crystal Crunch rocks to your favorite milk shake.

Guest can also buy exclusive Star Wars trading cards with Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi’ra, and Lando Calrissian. Proceeds from the cards will benefit No Kid Hungry. You can also get one of Denny's limited edition collector cups that featuring characters from the film and topped with a Millennium Falcon lid.

The special menu will be available through June 26th. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens in theaters nationwide on May 25th.