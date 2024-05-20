Demolition permit issued for original Casa Molina location on east side

A demolition permit has been issued for the original Casa Molina location at 6225 E. Speedway, just west of North Wilmot Road.

Gilbert Molina built the location in 1947, as a way to showcase his sister's cooking, according to an Absolutely Arizona segment KGUN's Pat Parris produced in 2018.

Molina's son, Gilbert Molina, Jr., told Pat that his dad built the restaurant from the ground-up, right down to constructing the furniture.

Members of the Molina family opened several locations over the years, including Casa Molina del Norte, which is still in business today at 3001 N. Campbell Ave.

The different restaurant locations became destinations for celebrities filming and living in Tucson; John Wayne, Elizabeth Taylor and Paul McCartney were among them.

The Speedway location closed after a grease fire in 2022 and never reopened.

The permit calls for the "demolition and removal of the 8,250 square-foot building in its entirety, including slabs and footing."

