Democrats fail to force Arizona House vote on bump stock ban

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona House Democrats have failed to force a vote on their proposal to ban "bump stock" devices that allow extremely rapid firing of guns.



Tuesday's maneuver by minority Democrats came after their proposal failed to even get a hearing in the Republican-controlled House. The measure by Rep. Randall Friese of Tucson has languished since early January without action.



All 35 Republicans opposed putting the measure up for a vote, with some arguing instead that violent video games should be banned. Friese pleaded with members to act to stem what he called "an epidemic of gun violence."



Last week's massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school provided added impetus for the ban. Bump stocks were used by a man who killed 58 people at a Las Vegas concert.

