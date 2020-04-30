Democratic leader: Arizona Senate won't meet as planned

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of minority Democrats in the Arizona Senate said he’s been told by Republican Senate President Karen Fann that the chamber won’t meet as planned on Friday.

Sen. David Bradley said Thursday morning that it isn’t clear when lawmakers will return. Republican Rep. T.J. Shope says the House isn't meeting Friday either. Lawmakers could restart the session they recessed last month because of the coronavirus or adjourn for the year. Ducey extended his stay-home order though May 15 on Wednesday.

Arizona had 446 deaths as of Thursday and 7.648 confirmed infections.

