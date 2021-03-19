Democratic lawmaker Kirsten Engel announces run for Congress

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A state lawmaker from Tucson is the first major candidate to jump into the race to replace retiring Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick. Sen. Kirsten Engel announced Friday she plans to run in what's likely to be a crowded Democratic primary.

Engel is an environmental law professor at University of Arizona and was elected last year to her first term in the Arizona Senate following two terms in the House. The district currently includes parts of Tucson and Southeastern Arizona, but the boundaries will change due to redistricting ahead of the 2022 election.

