Delays, lane closures expected on I-10 this week

Road work continues through Friday, March 24
City of Tucson road work
Megan Meier
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 20, 2023
The Arizona Department of Transportation is telling drivers to expect delays now through Friday on I-10 due to ongoing pavement repairs.

The eastbound on- and off-ramps at exit 263 (Ajo Way/Kino Pkwy) will face closures and lane restrictions through Monday afternoon.

ADOT also expects lane closures between Kino Pkwy and Valencia Rd. during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, March 24.

The stretch of I-10 between Kino Parkway and Valencia Rd. is the latest to be re-paved as part of ADOT's pavement rehabilitation project.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.

