DeGrazia Elementary chess team going to state championship

TUCSON, Ariz. - Chess is no easy game to master, but a team of primary and elementary school students seem to have the right set of skills to send them to State.

DeGrazia Elementary School's chess teams both competed at the Arizona Southern Regional State Qualifying Chess Team Championships. The competition was held on March 24th.

All of the students and teams won trophies for their performance and even won the opportunity to compete at the 2018 Arizona State Chess Team Championships on April 14th and 15th in Gilbert.

Christian Yepiz, Caleb Larcom, Noah Hart, and Vincent Nguyen took the first place team trophy in the primary qualifying division. Yepiz won four out of his five games to earn an individual trophy. Larcom earned a medallion after winning three out of five games.

Stephen Somogyi, Brandon Taylor, Jacob Hart, and Jerimiah White took second place in the elementary qualifying division. Somogyi and Taylor earned medallions by winning three out of five rounds.