DeGrazia Elementary kids donate sales to charity

TUCSON, Ariz. - Enterprising second graders at DeGrazia Elementary School are donating to a good cause.

Under the direction of Marana Unified School District teacher Aimee Katz, the kids have been up-cycling used corks into creative trinkets.

Katz says her students came up with the concept by themselves and named it Corky Kidz. For months, they've been collecting donations from businesses, family, and friends.

So far, they're up to $500 in sales. On Thursday, they decided to donate $300 of it to the Gabriel's Angels, a charity that connects at-risk kids with therapy animals.