Deejays Against Hunger hosts event to offer free haircuts, school supplies to youth

In efforts to help youth in the Tucson community, a local organization is holding an event to offer free haircuts and school supplies Sunday.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Aug 08, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In efforts to help youth in the Tucson community, a local organization is holding an event to offer free haircuts and school supplies Sunday.

Deejays Against Hunger coordinated with Big Boys Barber Shop to provide free haircuts limited to 50 children and free school supplies, including backpacks will also be handed out.

The event started at noon and will end at 5 p.m. the barber shop is located at 4515 W Valencia Road.

This is DJ Jahmar's fourth annual back to school event.

