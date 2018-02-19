Dedicated rodeo families talk lifestyle, Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. - Whether on top of a bull, a buckin' bronco, turning the corner around a barrel, or lassoing a calf, rodeo participants put in a lot of time and effort to make a name for themselves in these competitions. In order to do that, it takes dedication, from their families as well.

"I go to high school, I go to junior high, I go to junior rodeo," Carol Heimburg said. "I go to pro rodeo, I go to college rodeo."

On Sunday, Heimburg was there at the Tucson Rodeo, cheering on her grandson Devon. He competes in the team roping and calf roping events.

Rodeo runs in their family's blood. Heimburg did it, passed the reigns on to her children, then on to her grandchildren.

"I don't have any great [grandkids] yet," she said. "But I will one day, and I'll still be going."

Here at the Tucson Rodeo today, watching with some families of contestants. Some say Rodeo runs in their blood! @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/yIl9qKMoFB — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) February 18, 2018

For many of the fans, the rodeo is all about the show. But for these rodeo families, it's a contest that they want to win. However, while the competition is tough, it's also friendly.

"Rodeo is a family," Skye Valdez said. "It's not so much friends, you're family with everyone. Everywhere you go, you know everyone."

She is Devon's girlfriend, who also competes in rodeos, just not professional ones. Together, with the family, they travel all over the region.

"You have to be dedicated to it," she said.

Love watching Barrell Racing, one of my favorite rodeo events at La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros! @kgun9 @TucsonRodeo #Rodeo pic.twitter.com/AFdxwsm9bC — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) February 18, 2018

To Heimburg, rodeo is about more than the show, or the competition. It's bigger than that.

"It's a big deal," she said. "It's a lifestyle, it's a way you live. It's a way you teach your kids."

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo runs through Feb. 25. For more information about how to get tickets and when the competitions are, click here.