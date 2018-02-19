Dedicated rodeo families talk lifestyle, Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. - Whether on top of a bull, a buckin' bronco, turning the corner around a barrel, or lassoing a calf, rodeo participants put in a lot of time and effort to make a name for themselves in these competitions. In order to do that, it takes dedication, from their families as well.
"I go to high school, I go to junior high, I go to junior rodeo," Carol Heimburg said. "I go to pro rodeo, I go to college rodeo."
On Sunday, Heimburg was there at the Tucson Rodeo, cheering on her grandson Devon. He competes in the team roping and calf roping events.
Rodeo runs in their family's blood. Heimburg did it, passed the reigns on to her children, then on to her grandchildren.
"I don't have any great [grandkids] yet," she said. "But I will one day, and I'll still be going."