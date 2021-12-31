Watch
Death of Arizona death row inmate being investigated as homicide

Arizona Department of Corrections
Kenneth W. Thompson, Arizona death row inmate.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Dec 30, 2021
FLORENCE, Ariz.(KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Corrections is investigating the death of death row inmate Kenneth W. Thompson. A doctor pronounced him dead at 1:04 pm. on December 29th, 2021.

A Yavapai County jury sentenced Thompson to death for the murders of his sister-in-law Penelope Edwards and her fiance Troy Dunn.

The Arizona Supreme Court Oral Argument documents state he drove from his home in Missouri to Prescott Valley to confront his victims about allegations of abuse of Thompson's niece and nephew.

Investigators say he bludgeoned the couple and returned to set their house on fire.

ADC says the Criminal Investigations unit is investigating the death of the 38-year-old death row inmate as a homicide and have identified two inmates who are suspected of the attack.

Thompson was housed on death row (ASPC-Eyman) in Florence, AZ.

Read the full Arizona Supreme Court Oral Argument for Thompson's case at azcourts.gov.

Kenneth W. Thompson, Arizona death row inmate.

