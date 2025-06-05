Death of 3-month-old baby leads to arrest of mother, mother's boyfriend

The death of a 3-month-old baby has resulted in the arrest of the baby's mother and the mother's boyfriend.

According to an interim complaint, Amanda Durain called 911 on Jan. 24, stating that her baby was having trouble breathing and not responding.

Durain's boyfriend, Hunter Poppe, who is not the baby's biological father, got on the phone and said the baby's breathing was labored.

Poppe conducted CPR on the baby until Tucson Fire arrived. The baby was transported to Tucson Medical Center for treatment.

While at TMC, the baby had a CT scan and was found to have multiple brain bleeds of different ages and sizes, the complaint said.

The baby was transported to Banner University Medical Center for a higher level of care, the complaint said.

Banner conducted a full skeletal survey and found the baby had several fractures on different parts of her body.

Durain and Poppe gave different accounts of what happened, the complaint said.

According to Poppe, the complaint said, the baby woke up restless and they thought she had gas. Poppe did bicycle motions with the baby's legs, laid her on her stomach and rubbed his fingers up and down her belly.

The couple tried different things for about 30 minutes to try and help the baby, Poppe said.

The couple eventually went outside to smoke a cigarette while the baby was lying in their bed.

They went back inside when they heard her crying, the complaint said.

Poppe said he started rubbing her stomach and she started crying. She tensed up and her arms were up by her head. The baby then went pale and stopped breathing, Poppe told authorities, and when she did breathe, those breaths were labored. That's when Durain called 911, Poppe said.

In Durain's version of what happened, the baby woke up and both Durain and Poppe walked with her around the room, playing with her, the complaint said.

Durain went to lay the baby in the bassinet on the bed, and the baby fell a few inches into the bassinet as Durain was laying her down.

Durain would not go to sleep, so Poppe picked her up from the bassinet and placed her on the mattress of the bed, Durain told detectives.

The baby fussed, but eventually fell asleep, and the couple went outside. Ten minutes later, according to Durain, the couple heard a squeal. They went back into the room to find the baby unresponsive, pale and no breathing, Durain told detectives.

Poppe could not explain the baby's injuries. He denied any falls, shakes or drops, the complaint said.

Durain did not know how the baby was injured either. She told authorities the exercises they did on her might have caused some of the injuries, but that the baby never looked to be in pain. Durain said a fracture in the baby's leg might also have been from a diaper change, when the baby kicked her leg out.

The baby was evaluated by a Child At Risk Evaluation Team member, who said the injuries discovered in a 2-month-old who is not rolling, crawling or walking are consistent with inflicted injury.

"There are no organic disease processes that cause intracranial bleeding and fractures. Despite the absence of retinal hemorrhages, there is significant concern for abusive head injury," the team member wrote.

The baby died on Jan. 29 from a non-survivable brain injury.

In the autopsy conducted on Feb. 3, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Poppe was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and first-degree murder.

