Deadly Midtown stabbing under investigation, TPD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A stabbing near a Circle K in midtown Tucson has turned into a homicide investigation, according to Tucson Police.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the intersection of Country Club Road and 22nd Street.

Police confirm the victim was taken to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

TPD says detectives are now leading the investigation. No suspect has been located as of Wednesday evening, and details remain limited.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.