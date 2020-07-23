Deadly hit-and-run shuts down Golf Links, Craycroft intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. — The intersection of Golf Links and Craycroft is shut down after a deadly, hit-and-run crash Thursday morning.

Tucson Police say the call came in around 3:45 a.m. and that a pedestrian was involved in the incident. KGUN9 has learned the pedestrian was a woman.

At this time, a vehicle description is not available.

TPD says the intersection will be closed for the next few hours as detectives investigate.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.