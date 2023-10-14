Deadly crash on Route 86 involving PCSD deputy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a deputy with the Pima County Sheriffs Department on Arizona State Route 86.

Around 5:00 a.m., October 14, Deputy Matthew Horrigan was on Route 86 in a marked patrol car headed towards the Ajo District when a pedestrian was struck.

According to PCSD, the initial investigation showed the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and lying in the middle of the road at the time of the crash.

Deputy Horriagan was not injured and remained on the scene when the Tohono O'odham Traffic Unit and the Pima County Sheriff's Department Traffic Unit arrived.

The detective's investigation that is still ongoing. Stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.