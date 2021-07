TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The deadline to vote in the City of Tucson is Aug. 3 primary is coming up next week.

Voters will cast ballots for candidates in Wards 3, 5 and 6.

You have until Tuesday, July 6, to register to vote. Ballots are mailed on July 7. There will be six loctions for in-person voting on the day of the Primary.

To register to vote or to check your voter registration status, please visit the Pima County Recorder's website.