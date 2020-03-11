Deadline to mail-in early ballots for Arizona presidential preference election is Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Wednesday is the recommended day to mail-in an early ballot for the Arizona presidential preference election.

State law says early ballots must be received on election day, which is March 17.

If you can't mail in your ballots they can be returned to an official ballot drop-off location or voting location on election day.

RELATED: How to register to vote in the Arizona Presidential Primary

Arizona's presidential preference is for registered democrats.

Republicans have opted not to have one since president trump is seeking re-election.