TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Do you have a student in the Tucson Unified School District? If so, today is the final day for enrollment in the school district.

TUSD families can apply to have children attend any district school or magnet program through open enrollment. The district's magnet schools offer programs and classes in specific areas, such as fine and performing arts, science, math, and technology.

Completed enrollment forms can be:

Turned in to staff on the Enrollment Bus.

Mailed to School Community Services, P.O. Box 40400, Tucson, AZ 85717.

Emailed to SCS@tusd1.org.

Delivered to the School Community Services office, 1010 E. 10th St., Building B.

All applications received by January 13 will be entered in the first-round lottery. Applications received after January 13 will be considered for subsequent placement.

Visit http://www.tusd1.org/Information/Enrollment for more information about the enrollment process and transportation services. For more information, call 225-6400.

Parents must fill out the following form: