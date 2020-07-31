Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Deadline extended for tribes to seek broadband licenses

items.[0].image.alt
GOOGLE MAPS
Villarreal, Phil
<p>Navajo Nation officials are bidding farewell to their region's director for the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.</p>
Seat on Navajo Nation Council filled by late lawmaker's aide
Seat on Navajo Nation Council filled by late lawmaker's aide
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-31 16:51:20-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes have another month to apply for a band of wireless spectrum to establish or expand internet on their lands.

The Federal Communications Commission had opened a priority filing window for tribes to access a mid-band spectrum that largely is unassigned across the western United States.

The commission on Friday extended the deadline to Sept. 2. Tribes had sought more time because of the coronavirus pandemic. They said tribes have struggled to gather the information needed to apply for the licenses once reserved for educational institutions.

The FCC says setting the deadline further out would delay the granting of licenses to those who already have applied.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Back to School Backpack SOS!