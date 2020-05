TUCSON, Ariz. — Davis-Monthan 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Emergency Services and Tucson Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on-base around 12:50 p.m. Friday.

The fire was restricted to a single building, and was contained by 1:07 p.m., according to David-Monthan officials.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.