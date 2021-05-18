Davis Monthan hosts Red Flag Rescue training

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wartime can be the most stressful and chaotic situation in someone's life. But for service members, it's also one of the most crucial.

This month, Davis Monthan is hosting rescue training for forces from around the world.

Red Flag Rescue involves the Air Force, Marines, Army, Navy and allied forces.

The goal is to get crews ready for rescues in the worst situations.

Lt. Colonel Rob Allen said "We're trying to replicate what the worst day for, you know, an Airman, you know, a Combat Aviator might be. Present that to our players on the ground or out there on our training range, and allow them to, you know, mission plan to figure out how to solve that problem, and it's kind of complex to figure that one out, especially when you have multiple assets that need to come on station and provide different effects that they're capable of.">

France, Columbia, and Singapore are participating in this month's exercise.

Red Flag Rescue continues until Friday.